Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Sets Date for Reece James' Chelsea Return

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on when he expects Reece James to return from injury for his side.

The defender has been out since December, sustaining a hamstring injury against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash with Crystal Palace, Tuchel has provided a date for his return.

imago1008891067h

The Blues' form dipped in his absence, however, they did lift the Club World Cup last week.

When asked about James' injuy, Tuchel said: “Of course it is too long for all of us without Reece. I had the feeling from the start we had to deal with a big injury, unfortunately that was right.

Read More

"We had a setback when he caught the flu, he was very close to rejoin team training. This was a setback. Like always, we have the risk with a very physical player of a big muscle injury."

imago1009543847h

The German head coach continued to comment on the progress James has made before revealing when he expects to have him back.

"You have to consider sometimes there’s a delay in the comeback like now. He is still in individual training, progression a lot and doing what you can do in individual training," Tuchel continued.

"The plan is he rejoins the group next week. It’s a long time, we are speaking seven or eight weeks.

“I don’t know (when he will play), every time I say now I will be wrong, guessing. I hope to have him back in team training then I can give more insight.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009543847h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sets Date for Reece James' Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms
1 minute ago
imago1009784334h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Crystal Palace: Havertz & Lukaku to Lead Line After Firing Blues to Club World Cup Glory

By Nick Emms
31 minutes ago
imago1008971361h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Need More Patience With Romelu Lukaku

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1009587572h
Match Coverage

Preview: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1009784361h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Still Believe in Romelu Lukaku After Big Club World Cup Final Goal

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1009379984h (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Still Searching for Settled Front Line

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1008930473h
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Are in Premier League Top Four Race Rather Than Title Challenge

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago
imago1009775480h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Mason Mount Update as Chelsea Eye Carabao Cup Final Return

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago