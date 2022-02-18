Thomas Tuchel Sets Date for Reece James' Chelsea Return

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on when he expects Reece James to return from injury for his side.

The defender has been out since December, sustaining a hamstring injury against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash with Crystal Palace, Tuchel has provided a date for his return.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Blues' form dipped in his absence, however, they did lift the Club World Cup last week.

When asked about James' injuy, Tuchel said: “Of course it is too long for all of us without Reece. I had the feeling from the start we had to deal with a big injury, unfortunately that was right.

"We had a setback when he caught the flu, he was very close to rejoin team training. This was a setback. Like always, we have the risk with a very physical player of a big muscle injury."

IMAGO / PA Images

The German head coach continued to comment on the progress James has made before revealing when he expects to have him back.

"You have to consider sometimes there’s a delay in the comeback like now. He is still in individual training, progression a lot and doing what you can do in individual training," Tuchel continued.

"The plan is he rejoins the group next week. It’s a long time, we are speaking seven or eight weeks.

“I don’t know (when he will play), every time I say now I will be wrong, guessing. I hope to have him back in team training then I can give more insight.”

