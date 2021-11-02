Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Sets Trevoh Chalobah Challenge Ahead of Chelsea's Clash With Malmo

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has set a challenge to Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah during his breakthrough season at the club.

    The youngster impressed Tuchel in pre-season and has been rewarded with game time in Chelsea's starting XI.

    Speaking to Chelsea's official Fifth Stand app via Absolute Chelsea, Tuchel set a challenge to Chalobah.

    The German said: "He can still and needs to improve in his things. The level he can provide is very high, I'm super happy. He is a calm guy, very focused and knows what he wants."

    Chalobah has been impressive, being operated mainly on the right side of a back three in Tuchel's defence.

    His confidence on the ball and ball playing ability has helped Chelsea play out from the back, whilst his positioning and interceptions has seen him play his part as the Blues have the best defensive record in Europe.

    Chalobah has also bagged two goals this season, including an emotional debut goal against Crystal Palace.

    Tuchel continued to praise the defender for impressing him this season.

    "His consistency (has impressed me). He can produce the same performances in different games at this young age. It's a new challenge for him to be a regular player for Chelsea." he finished.

