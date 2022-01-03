'We Have Too Many Draws' - Thomas Tuchel Concerned Over Chelsea's Form

Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Shares Concerns Over Chelsea's Home Form After Liverpool Draw

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has shared his concerns over his side's draws at home in recent weeks. 

The Blues earned themselves a point in the 2-2 draw against the Reds on Sunday evening, despite the hosts being two goals down after 26 minutes. 

It means Chelsea have now drawn five of their last six games at home in the Premier League, with their only recent win at Stamford Bridge coming in the victory against Leeds United. 

imago1008930715h

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Tuchel commented on his side's form at home in recent weeks, with the European Champions losing pace on the league leaders Manchester City.

"We have too many draws in general at home. We don't feel lucky. It doesn't make sense to look back, ask too much. 

Read More

"We have to focus on today and learn what we can do tomorrow. Results take care of themselves."

Chelsea remain second in the league after Sunday's result, but their opponents still have a game in hand over the Blues.

imago1008929557h

The game was overshadowed beforehand by the news that Romelu Lukaku was dropped from the squad to face the Reds, with the Belgian recently stating in an interview that he was unhappy with his situation at the club.

Sadio Mane and former Blues man Mohamed Salah both netted in the opening half hour to give the visitors a commanding lead a third of the way into the match.

However Tuchel's side launched a spirited comeback to earn a point in west London, with Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic scoring twice in four minutes to trigger some top celebrations from the home crowd.

imago1008930800h
