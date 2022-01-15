'We Will Never Give up' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Chelsea's Title Chances After Loss to Manchester City

Thomas Tuchel Shares His Thoughts on Chelsea's Title Chances After Defeat to Manchester City

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has shared his thoughts on his side's Premier League title chances after their defeat to Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues lost 1-0 to the Cityzens at the Etihad Stadium courtesy of a Kevin De Bruyne goal from outside of the box.

Just Chelsea's third loss of the season sees them remain second in the league table after 22 games, with City now 13 points clear at the top.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the media after the loss, Tuchel commented on whether or not this season's title race is now over after that result.

"It is not my question to answer. We will never give up. If City keeps winning every game nobody can catch them."

Two of Chelsea's losses this season have come at the hands of the team they beat in last season's Champions League final, with both games ending 1-0 to the league leaders.

Earlier in the season the Blues were top of the table and looked to be real contenders for the title, but their tricky form throughout December has affected their chances of winning their sixth Premier League trophy.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Tuchel's side were able to hold firm throughout the match as City piled on the pressure when going forward.

All it took was a moment of quality from former blue De Bruyne to separate the two sides, with his strike from range nestling into the bottom right hand corner of the goal.

The Blues were unable to offer much going forward and therefore left the Etihad Stadium without at least a point.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube