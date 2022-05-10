Thomas Tuchel has shared his thoughts on Chelsea's form at home ahead of their remaining games of the season.

The Blues have struggled in games at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, claiming just one win in five games in all competitions in west London since the start of April.

Overall their form has fluctuated since they returned from the international break, with two of their last four games coming at home before the end of the season.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

When Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of their Premier League trip to Leeds, the German boss commented on the Blue's recent woes in front of their home crowd.

“Not sure if anybody is comfortable tomorrow as we expect a pretty tough match and crowd. But yeah, it is like this.

"It’s a thing where we have no real solutions, no real explanation until now. We are aware of the fact we collected way more points on the road than at home.

"Maybe it helps us tomorrow a little bit, who knows. The final is also not played at Stamford Bridge so lets take it from there!”

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He also spoke about Chelsea throwing away their leads, particularly after their draw against Wolves on Saturday, as he said: “That is always annoying. It will never stop being annoying.

"If you look at our results throughout the season, we have a decent amount of wins and not a high amount of losses but way too many draws. A lot of draws where we were in leading position. It was annoying because we thought we had it, I thought we had it. We had chance to score the third one.

"We took a very offensive approach to the game, to inject energy, positivity and fluidity to our attacks. We played a bit too open, allowed too many counter-attacks, too many chances - partly due to our approach we took. Partly because of the behaviour in the structure.

"Still, we were there. We were almost there until the 96th minute, we conceded with a very last shot. It is a tough one to swallow, always. Will never change.”

