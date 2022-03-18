Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Shares Thoughts on Fan Representation on Board Amid Chelsea Takeover

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has shared his thoughts on fan representation amid the club's upcoming takeover. 

The Blues were put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich at the beginning of the month, with a number of parties interested in purchasing the club. 

A deadline of Friday 18 March was set by the club for all potential buyers to submit their official bids.

imago1010648846h

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's FA Cup quarter-final tie against Middlesbrough, via football.london, Tuchel shared his thoughts on the idea of fan representation on the board.

"There are pros and cons. We hope we will find a new owner soon because that brings us clarity."

The Raine Group are overseeing the sale of the club and Chelsea are hoping to complete a sale within the next few weeks.

Tuchel also revealed he has not been paying attention to rumours on the takeover as he said: "I am not involved, zero. 

imago1010648778h

"I am informed from time to time, but as you know we have a tight schedule so I'm happy not to be informed of every step and change in the process. That gives me the advantage to focus on the football and things I can influence."

His side will face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday evening, having previously beaten Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town on their way to the last eight.

They will go into the game off the back of their 4-1 aggregate win against Lille, setting up a quarter-final tie against Real Madrid.

You can keep up with all the latest breaking news here as interested buyers prepare their final bids ahead of the 9pm deadline.

