Thomas Tuchel has commented on Kai Havertz's performance in Chelsea's draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Blues drew 1-1 against the Red Devils away from home in the Premier League, despite them taking the lead just after the hour mark.

Havertz had many chances to score himself throughout the game, but he was unable to get onto the scoresheet once again for Chelsea.

IMAGO / PA Images

When he spoke to the media after the game, via football.london, Tuchel shared his thoughts on his fellow German and how he performed away at United.

"He needs to fight back into his shape," said Tuchel. "The guys are still young upfront and we will not start pointing fingers.

"At Southampton and at the Bernabeu, we took our chances. So when we look at the data, there is a huge amount of intensity from Kai and Timo, so they don't arrive fully fresh in these moments."

He also touched upon how Havertz and Timo Werner can be more clinical, saying: "It's for them to also adapt. It's still a time of adaptation to the schedule. The schedule is ruthless for us and the demands. Mason is still young, Timo is still young, and Kai will still come. And it will come, they will learn, because they have the right attitude."

IMAGO / PA Images

Marcos Alonso scored the opener for Chelsea but his volley was pegged back by Cristiano Ronaldo's effort soon after.

It means that the Blues are still yet to win away at Old Trafford since 2013.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube