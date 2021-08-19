Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Shortlisted for UEFA Men's Coach of the Year

The German is up for an award.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been shortlisted for the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award after an impressive season at Chelsea.

The German lifted the Champions League trophy within months of taking over at Stamford Bridge.

He has been recognised for the achievement and is nominated for the award alongside Roberto Mancini and Pep Guardiola.

Tuchel was impressive as he led an unfavoured Chelsea side to the Champions League final, beating Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to lift the trophy.

However, Mancini also led an unfavoured side to a major European trophy as Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri and Italy lifted Euro 2020.

Tuchel may have a slight advantage as his Chelsea side lifted the UEFA Super Cup at the start of the 2021/22 season, beating Villarreal on penalties to lift the trophy.

Tuchel showed yet more tactical excellence, bringing on Kepa Arrizabalaga for the penalty shoot-out. The Spaniard saved two penalties as the Blues won the shoot-out.

Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorgihno have also been nominated for UEFA awards as they are in the final three for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year, alongside former Blue Kevin De Bruyne.

Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger have also been nominated for awards in a night that could see Chelsea clean up.

Mendy is expected to win the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year award, having the kept the most clean sheets in the Champions League with one of Azpilicueta or Rudiger predicted to win the Defender of the Year.

It is testiment to Tuchel's managerial capabilities as Chelsea were poor defensively when he took over from Frank Lampard last season.

