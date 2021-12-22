Thomas Tuchel Singles Out Mateo Kovacic & N'Golo Kante as Chelsea Risks Ahead of Brentford Clash

Thomas Tuchel has singled out Chelsea duo N;Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic as risks for the Blues' clash against Brentford as the pair will not feature in the Carabao Cup quarter final.

That leaves Chelsea with an injury crisis in midfield as Saul Niguez is expected to start, having played the least minutes out of the Blues' current midfield crop.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match via Mirror Sport, Tuchel discussed the risk to play the pair in the game.

When asked about the Croation, Chelsea's head coach said: “If I catch Covid, hopefully I don’t, I am not sure I would go for a run straightaway after ten days. Or do sports. But Mateo Kovacic did.

"I put him on on the field. I took the risk. I could have left him at home so we arrived with only 13 players and took one from the academy who were already shut down because of Covid."

The boss then continued to discuss the availability of Kante, who has recently returned to Chelsea action after a lengthy injury lay-off.

“Maybe an example: What we did with N’Golo Kante in 90 minutes was close to being irresponsible to let him play for 90 minutes against Wolverhampton. Will he be involved in the squad now against Brentford? Simply, no." he admitted.

This means that Chelsea are likely to field a younger team, with several Academy prospects set to feature for Tuchel's side.

