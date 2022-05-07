Thomas Tuchel Slams Chelsea Creativity After Disappointing 2-2 Draw With Wolves

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel slammed his side's poor creativity and inability to create chances after their 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues scored two goals in the first half against Bruno Lage's side, but both were disallowed. In the first 15 minutes of the second half, striker Romelu Lukaku managed to bag himself a brace.

Despite the opportunities, however, the Blues dominated possession, yet struggled to create too many big chances for themselves.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking at his side's post-match press conference, Tuchel slammed his side for the lack of chances that they were able to create for themselves in his analysis of what went wrong against Wolves.

"It's not about dropping too much, it's about where we were losing the ball and the opponent taking a crazy approach," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"Big chances that we don't create, the pass is missing, the dribbling is wrong. At some point we played like we were 2-0 down not 2-0 up.

"We tried to change the structure, I don't know if that was the right decision from me, I need to watch it back."

When asked for his evaluation of his side's performance in general, Tuchel responded as follows:

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"I thought we started both halves well with an offensive 532. We knew about the risks and we need to be disciplined. We showed discipline over most moments of the first half. In situations we touch too much risk.

"That costed us some dangerous moments at the end of the first half. We were unlucky not to score, unsure if it was a foul in the first half. Reminded the players at half time to stick to the plan.

"We were 2-0 up and against we took too much risk. We invited the counter-attacks and big chances. Once you do this you lose confidence and invite the opponent to smell something is possible when it is unnecessary."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube