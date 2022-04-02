Thomas Tuchel wasn't happy with Chelsea's defending as they conceded four goals to lose their first Premier League game since January in a 4-1 defeat to Brentford.

Despite Antonio Rudiger's stunning long-ranged strike to put Chelsea ahead three minutes into the second half, the visitors turned the game around and shocked Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Vitaly Janelt levelled two minutes later, before Christian Eriksen put Thomas Frank's side ahead in the 54th minute. Janelt was on the scoresheet to extend the lead seven minutes later.

IMAGO / PA Images

The misery continued for the Blues as Yoane Wissa added a fourth three minutes from time to inflict a heavy defeat for Chelsea, highlighting their shambolic defensive display.

Tuchel was quick to call out the immature defending from his team in west London which came as a surprise to the German head coach.

"We were working hard for the first goal and we know how hard it is against Brentford," Tuchel told reporters at full-time, as quoted by football.london.

"The defend high and man mark or defend deep in a block around the box. So we have to remain patient.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Once we had it, we stopped defending and game three goals way in ten minutes. It killed the game for us. I don't know why (we stopped defending). We didn't defend mature enough, were not aware of the danger in these moments, which is strange for us.

"The made the most of these ten minutes which is maybe not normal. But it's our fault. We maybe felt a bit leggy but after 20/25 minutes we controlled the match and got better and better. Second half, I was happy with the start and we got the goal that we wanted to open up new spaces, but the opposite happened."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube