Thomas Tuchel Slams Individual Chelsea Errors During Arsenal Defeat

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has slammed individual errors in his side's loss to Arsenal.

The Blues fell to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Mikel Arteta's side in a hugely uninspiring performance at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking after the match, Tuchel criticised the individual errors from his side as they performed well below par in the London derby.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to Carrie Brown of BEIN Sports, Tuchel said: "No, absolutely not. How could you (predict loss)? We scored five goals on our own and one goal scored Arsenal was enough to win 4-2."

He continued to criticise individual performances as he used the same analogy when speaking to Sky Sports.

"We scored five goals and lost 4-2. That's easy. Three own goals, two regular goals for us and one for Arsenal. That makes it 4-2," he continued.

"I don't know if it's a defensive lack of conviction. If we have ball possession and invite these kind of mistakes, the opponent will score.

"I cannot remember any mistake in our favour of this calibre, of this quality. We don't get these goals, we give these goals away here in consecutive games, you cannot win Premier League matches."

IMAGO / PA Images

Andreas Christensen was at fault for Arsenal's first goal, underhitting a back pass to Edouard Mendy for Eddie Nketiah to pounce on and score.

Malang Sarr also appeared at fault for Arsenal's third, allowing Nketiah to pounce and poke home.

Cesar Azpilicueta made it a hattrick of mistakes, grappling with Bukayo Saka off-the-ball to hand Arsenal a golden opportunity to make it four, which they did.

