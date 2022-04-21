Thomas Tuchel Slams Unacceptable Chelsea Home Record After Three Consecutive Defeats

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has slammed his side for an unacceptable home record after their loss to Arsenal, making it three successive home defeats.

The run means it is the first time since 1993 that Chelsea have lost three matches at home in a row.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Tuchel slammed Chelsea for their recent performances and results at Stamford Bridge.

He said: "We are not satisfied. We now have three home defeats with an incredible amount of mistakes. We need to find a solution. I don’t have one right now. It is completely on us. A number of individual errors you cannot overcome."

This comes as the Blues boss admitted that he was at fault for the team selection, resting too many players which may have resulted in a drop of performance levels.

When discussing the team selection, Tuchel said: "I include myself, we were not on the highest level but individually how we concede the goals is dramatic mistakes, individual mistakes like the first, third, fourth goal. Completely individual mistakes from us. It's so hard to start with 3-0."

Mistakes from Malang Sarr, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen gifted the Gunners three points in the London derby.

Chelsea have their third London derby in four games up next as they come up against West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, looking to return to winning ways in front of their home crowd in south west London.

