Thomas Tuchel Slams VAR After Another Decision Goes Against Chelsea

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has hit out at VAR after Chelsea were denied a stonewall penalty during their 2-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League.

Goals in the second half from Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho ensured the Blues claimed all three points to move them into third and in pole position for a top four finish heading into the final day of the season. Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed a late goal to add some nerves but it proved to only be a consolation.

However, Chelsea felt aggrieved once again by refereeing decisions when Timo Werner was brought down in the box by Youri Tielemans in the first half, but despite Mike Dean standing right in front of the challenge, no penalty was given and a free kick was awarded to the Foxes.

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel was incensed by the decision which VAR didn't overturn, and the Blues head coach had some strong comments following the win in west London on Tuesday night.

sipa_33416484

What Thomas Tuchel said

He told Sky Sports: "It's a clear penalty. These VAR decisions, honestly, they are horrible against us. It's the third time in a row.

"We had a goal against Arsenal, we had a goal against Leicester. This has to stop of course but we were not worried at half-time."

He added on the performance: "It was a strong performance and well-deserved performance.

"No time for celebration, the job is not done yet, two more games to go. Very happy to play in front of supporters, it was a huge difference today."

sipa_33415207
