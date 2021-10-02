Thomas Tuchel Slams VAR Decision to Disallow Timo Werner's Goal vs Southampton

Thomas Tuchel was left fuming with the VAR decision which saw Timo Werner's first half goal against Southampton wiped out for a foul in the build up to the goal.

Chelsea ended up winning the game 3-1, in which Werner bagged the second late on in the 84th minute after having one in the first half ruled out.

Four minutes before half-time, Werner nodded in from close range to double Chelsea's lead, well he thought he had, after Callum Hudson-Odoi clipped it into the box.

But Martin Atkinson was told to wait and then he went over to the monitor, before deciding Cesar Azpilicueta had made a foul in the build up, to keep the score at 1-0.

SIPA USA

Tuchel was booked during the game for his outburst and reaction to the decision, and he was asked at full-time about the VAR decision.

He told Sky Sports: "We have talks here before the season. Everybody tells me that we go back to English football and we will not whistle soft touches, and it depends how the game goes’.

"Then we are here in the middle of London, it’s raining, it’s some 40 minutes and we have an intensive match, and it’s not even after this situation that there is a goal. There is a chance, a second chance, there is a third cross. The third cross is a goal and we go back. This is not the decisive action for this goal.

"So no, for this situation I have absolutely zero understanding of why we go back to this situation and take a goal away."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube