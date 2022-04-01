Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Speaks About Missing Out on Manager of the Month Award to Mikel Arteta Despite Brilliant Chelsea Form

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken out about missing out on winning the Manager of the Month award for March, as Mikel Arteta took home the trophy.

The German manager has won the award twice before in the Premier League in March and October of last year.

This month, the candidates to win included Jurgen Klopp, Brendan Rodgers and Antonio Conte, alongside Tuchel and Arteta.

imago1010707651h

When asked about how he feels missing out on the award, Tuchel kept his answer short, simply saying the following:

“No, it’s okay. We can leave it like this. We win all the matches and I don’t get the reward, I cannot be happier!”

Chelsea won every game in March, and did so under a lot of pressure from external influences.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After Blues owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government, the club, as an asset was frozen, and was therefore banned from negotiating deals with players, selling matchday tickets to fans, along with a whole host of other things.

imago1010976944h

As such, many wondered how the west London side were going to cope, but they did so in style.

The return of Reece James this month also saw a boost for the Blues, as he bagged a goal and an assist in his side's 4-0 thrashing of Burnley on 5 March.

Arsenal also did well in March, gaining valuable ground in the race for the top four, and putting pressure on Chelsea in third.

They lost 2-0 to a sharp Liverpool side in the month, but won all their remaining games.

imago1010713380h
