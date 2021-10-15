'I Don’t Know Enough About it' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Arsene Wenger's International Football Proposals

    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Arsene Wenger's International Break Proposals

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on his thoughts over Arsene Wenger's recent proposals on the future of international football. 

    The former Arsenal manager has recently spoken on how he thinks the footballing calendar could be changed in forthcoming seasons.  

    One proposal includes holding the World Cup every two years, rather than its current format of every four years. 

    sipa_35236800 (7)

    Speaking to the media ahead of the Blues' clash against Brentford on Saturday evening, Tuchel conveyed his thoughts on Wenger's recent comments.

    He said: "I don’t know enough about it. 

    "I trust Arsene Wenger, he thinks about football first."

    sipa_34764865

    The Frenchman left the Gunners at the end of the 2017-18 season and hasn't managed another club since.

    He is now the Chief of Global Football Development at FIFA.

    Tuchel added: "Is it worth to discuss with him and to listen to him? Yes, absolutely. I have not had the time to dig in and to be well informed to speak about it."

    Some of the plans also include the possibility of having one or two breaks throughout the season for a total of one month, where qualification for major tournaments would occur for international sides.

    Any proposed changes that are approved could see a change in schedule for Chelsea and their players.

    The Blues are currently top of the Premier League table having played seven games so far this season.

    Their next game will see them play away at newly promoted Brentford on Saturday evening as Tuchel's side look to continue their strong start to the campaign.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    Tuchel x Wenger
    News

    'I Don’t Know Enough About it' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Arsene Wenger's International Football Proposals

    50 seconds ago
    sipa_34410701
    News

    'We Have to Match the Mentality and Attitude' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Chelsea Need to Beat Brentford

    25 minutes ago
    Giroud x Tuchel
    News

    'It Was Very, Very Frustrating' - Olivier Giroud Reveals Frustration Despite Champions League Triumph at Chelsea

    50 minutes ago
    sipa_35236800
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Demands Premier League to Increase Number of Substitutions Amid Injuries to Chelsea Squad

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35184698 (2)
    News

    What Chelsea Fans Have Made of Bizzare Premier League Prediction

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35324508 (4)
    News

    Romelu Lukaku Offers Chelsea Major Boost for London Derby vs Brentford

    1 hour ago
    sipa_31550767
    News

    'Maybe a Bit Young' - Olivier Giroud Makes Brutally Honest Frank Lampard Admission

    2 hours ago
    Tuchel cover 1
    News

    Newcastle Will Offer Chelsea Extra Challenge for Premier League Title, Says Thomas Tuchel

    2 hours ago