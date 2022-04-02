Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Cesar Azpilicueta After Chelsea Contract Extension Triggered

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken out on his captain Cesar Azpilicueta after his contract at Stamford Bridge was extended for another 12 months.

The Spaniard had been linked with a number of clubs this season as his contract was set to expire in the summer.

However, it was recently reported that a one-year contract extension option had been triggered after his appearance threshold for this season was met, as per Matt Law.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

As quoted by Nizaar Kinsella, Tuchel spoke about how he believes Azpilicueta may feel as he nears the end of his joruney at Stamford Bridge.

"It could be that it feels for him like the end of the story here, it could be but does not have to be like this. Even if it is like this we have the contract now, we can rely on him and make him stay."

When asked about the clause in his contract, Tuchel said the following:

“I knew it was going to happen because I knew the amount of games before it was going to happen," he told the press, as quoted by GOAL. "It was so close.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

“It’s a good thing, we were aware of it. It’s good news for us. We have a contract, he’s our captain, it’s a very high possibility he will stay.

“I knew it all the time that this is very likely to happen because he is a regular starter with us. I knew the amount of games we needed to make him stay, to make his contract continue or extend.

“That’s why I am very happy, you know how much I rely on him and how much impact he has in this group and this club. It’s very good news for us.”

