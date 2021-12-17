'That Was Chance' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Substitutions Against Everton

Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Chelsea's Substitutions in Disappointing Everton Draw

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side's substitutions during their disappointing draw against Everton on Thursday night. 

The Blues drew 1-1 against the Toffees at Stamford Bridge, with Mason Mount and Jarrad Branthwaite scoring for each side respectively. 

With Tuchel's side being affected by numerous injuries and new COVID cases, Chelsea needed to make changes to their starting lineup and name two goalkeepers on the bench. 

imago1008705009h

Speaking to the media after the game, the German boss explained his decision making for his side's substitutions in the second half of the game, which saw central midfielder Saul Niguez play up front.

"We played with Saul as a number nine and with Trevoh, maybe we have a goal from set-piece because he is strong at set-piece. 

"That was chance. We tried to make the best out of the situation."

Despite a huge number of chances to take the lead in the first half of the game, the Blues were unable to break the deadlock until the 70th minute, with Mount firing past Jordan Pickford from Reece James' through ball.

imago1008705443h

However their lead was short lived as the hosts failed to clear a free kick from Everton and Branthwaite subsequently equalised for the visitors.

The draw sees Chelsea lose pace on Premier League leaders Manchester City after 17 games as they are now four points behind them.

Tuchel's side have now only won two games in their previous six matches in all competitions, and have also kept zero clean sheets during that period too.

imago1008705332h
