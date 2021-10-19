'He's an Important Player' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Kai Havertz's Recent Form

    • October 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Kai Havertz's Recent Form

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on Kai Havertz's form ahead of their Champions League tie against Malmo. 

    The German attacker joined the Blues last summer from Bayer Leverkusen and scored the winning goal in the European cup final against Manchester City in May. 

    However, he has struggled to hit any run of form so far this season, with just one goal to his name during the campaign.

    sipa_35323993

    Speaking ahead of the visit of Malmo, Tuchel conveyed his thoughts surrounding Havertz's start to the season, saying: "We do everything to help him, he's an important player for our squad.

    "He started strong in the season, in pre-season. The story hasn't changed. He lacks the statistics of decisive things, of goals and assists."

    Havertz assisted Hakim Ziyech in the Super Cup final in August and scored the goal in Chelsea's 1-1 draw away at Liverpool, but hasn't started in the Blues' last two games.

    He was an unused substitute in the win at home to Southampton and appeared in the final few minutes of the victory over Brentford on Saturday.

    sipa_34757443

    Tuchel also spoke on how the 22-year-old can make his way back into the side, adding: "He needs to fight his way back into the team when he gets minutes. This can happen any time, we trust and believe in him. 

    "The rest has to come for him, he is willing to do so. He is in a good shape, a good mental state. He knows what he's fighting for. That's the situation."

    Chelsea face Malmo at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

