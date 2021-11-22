'I Didn’t Make Too Much of it' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Leaving Manchester United

Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Dismissal as Manchester United Manager

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on Manchester United's decision to part ways with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian boss was appointed in 2018 on an interim basis following the departure of former Blues manager Jose Mourinho, before becoming the permanent boss in early 2019. 

United are due to face Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with Michael Carrick believed to be in charge on the day. 

imago1007972737h

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Juventus, Tuchel had his say on the Premier League's fifth managerial change this season as he said: “I didn’t make too much of it. We have an away game on Saturday, home game on Tuesday so we don’t think about Man United today or tomorrow. 

"We are pretty occupied preparing the Juventus game. I will not comment on this decision, on other club’s coaching decisions. This is simply not my job to do.”

Chelsea had never beaten the Red Devils under the management of Solskjaer, with both results last season finishing 0-0.

Read More

The Blues will head into the game on Sunday top of the Premier League table after their 3-0 win against Leicester City on Saturday thanks to goals from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic.

imago1008118828h

Their next game will be be against Juventus in the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night.

Chelsea know that a point against the Serie A side will be enough for them to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

