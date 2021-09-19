Thomas Tuchel Speaks On Passing of Chelsea Great Jimmy Greaves

Thomas Tuchel has spoken about former Chelsea and Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves following his passing on the day of the London derby.

Greaves made a total of 666 appearances throughout his senior career, netting a whopping 447 goals.

He started his professional career at Chelsea in 1957, before spending a season at AC Milan and then finding a proper name for himself at Tottenham, the club he featured at for nine years.

The London derby on Sunday afternoon between Chelsea and Tottenham began with a show of respect for the former legend as they held a minute's silence before kick-off.

Speaking on the former legend, Thomas Tuchel showed nothing but praise.

"I understood clearly that we are speaking of a legend in a Chelsea shirt and a Tottenham shirt.

"He was a huge goalscorer in this country so we have the biggest respect and send all the best wishes to his family today."

The clash between the two London rivals ended 3-0 in Chelsea's favour, with goals coming from Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger, as the Blues rose to the top of the table.

Greaves first scored on his First Division debut back on 24 August 1957, aged 17.

Sporting a Chelsea jersey, his debut goal came against Tottenham Hotspur in a 1-1 draw at White Hart Lane, so this derby was nothing new for the footballing veteran.

After featuring for both Chelsea and Tottenham, Greaves went on to play for West Ham United towards the end of his high-level career, completing a trio of London clubs.

