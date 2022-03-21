Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on the prospect of his side not being able to have any fans at Wembley for their FA Cup semi-final.

The Blues will face Crystal Palace in the final four of the competition thanks to their 2-0 win against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

However as a result of the sanctions on current owner Roman Abramovich, they have been unable to sell tickets for upcoming games and it is yet unknown if they will be able to do so for the semi-final.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Speaking the media, via the Mirror, Tuchel shared his thoughts on the situation and the ongoing takeover process.

“When (the sale process) gets crucial and decisive then it is enough that I know it. The offers are in now and the board tries to find a decision with the government as soon as possible.

“It’s everyone's responsibility to show the right spirit, positivity, and not go into self-pity and worry about a situation we didn't cause and can't change. So it is still a pleasure to go to training and do what we do in an environment that is so supportive. That is my feeling about it.

“We can't influence the situation, and we can't change the situation. We had to find a certain level of accepting the situation and refocusing on what we can influence. That is our performance.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"The good thing is from day one I found a very ambitious club and a huge staff that is determined to push the players to the maximum level of performance. This includes focus, respectful behaviour, and an attitude of team spirit. These are the things that we rely on now, and trust. It's impressive.”

Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Palace will take place on either 16/17 April.

