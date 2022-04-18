Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reacted to him reaching his sixth final at the club after their win against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Blues beat the Eagles 2-0 in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley, and will now face Liverpool in the final next month.

Tuchel joined the west London side at the beginning of 2021 and has continued his success at the helm of the reigning World and European Champions ever since.

IMAGO / PA Images

He spoke to the official club website after their victory against Palace and commented on his achievement.

"Wow, that's not bad! It's so nice all the time. To play the final is so special, the day before then the day itself. Sometimes it does not feel nice when you feel the pressure but in general it is good."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored his first Chelsea goal in three years to open the scoring, before Mason Mount netted their second of the day to ensure they reached their third consecutive FA Cup final.

Tuchel also shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash itself, with his side losing their last two finals against Arsenal and Leicester, as the German boss said: "We'll need a bit of luck and everything at the top level we can have. Of course, it makes the season that much sweeter if you have at the end of the season a final that you can win.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"But as we all know in a final, two compete against each other and we experienced last season and this season that sometimes you give your everything and it's not enough.

"We will try to find a way and if we do this, then we deserve it. And we want to deserve it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube