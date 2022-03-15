Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his role as an ambassador for the club despite uncomfortable moments in recent weeks.

The Blues are still feeling the effects of the recent sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich as the club continue to be in the process of being sold.

As a result, Tuchel has been facing questions surrounding the future of the club in recent days and weeks.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Speaking to the media ahead of their Champions League knockout round second leg tie against Lille, the German boss spoke on the role he has recently played as an ambassador for the club.

"Did I have a choice? No! I did not have a choice to take this role. Do I need it? No. Listen, it’s more or less day by day. It’s like this in England that not a lot of people in general in sports are talking at a football club.

"It’s a structure I really appreciate. We talk inside and of course we have people who are in charge of different roles and different responsibilities but to the outside it is more or less me who talks.

"Was it always comfortable? No but I think it’s necessary. I don’t think too much about it. I try to be honest, give you an insight, provide you information from a coach’s heart. Maybe this is what I try and you can rely on. I am more than happy if things calm down and we can speak about football!”

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Blues are already 2-0 up on aggregate ahead of their trip to the French side thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic in the first leg.

They will also be going into the game off the back of their late win against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube