'To Speak Out These Things as a Big Player' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Romelu Lukaku's Comments

January 2, 2022
Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Romelu Lukaku After Striker's Recent Comments

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on the situation regarding Romelu Lukaku after the striker's recent comments suggesting he is unhappy with his situation at the club. 

The Blues will face Liverpool on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League, with the Belgian set to be dropped from the squad amid his recent interview. 

Despite being the club's record signing, Lukaku is believed to be unhappy during his second stint at Chelsea. 

In an interview ahead of the Premier League clash, via Football Daily, Tuchel gave his thoughts on the comments made by one of his star players.

"To speak out these things as a big player, a big signing and a key player who behaves on a daily basis like he is absolutely happy."

It was revealed last Thursday that Lukaku conducted an interview with Sky Sport Italia early on in December, with the 28-year-old revealing he is unhappy with his situation at the west London side.

He said: "Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

His future at the club is also being speculated after his comments, with there now being a belief that he wants to return to his former club Inter Milan.

