Thomas Tuchel has spoken on the impact that sanctions have had on Chelsea's season this year.

Current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government in March, with the club being put up for sale just beforehand.

As a result Chelsea have been unable to sell more tickets for Premier League fixtures until the end of the season, and there has been uncertainty over the future of the club at times.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Tuchel spoke to the media after their FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool on Saturday and shared his thoughts on how the sanctions have affected his side.

When asked about the how close they are to closing the gap to the Reds he said, via football.london: "The sanctions didn't make it easier for us to close it, will not make it easier for us.

"That is why given the circumstances, where we come from, after we finish the season we will see."

Tuchel later added: "We have the sanctions, players are leaving, and so to arrive in a final like this, to play in a final like this, and of course, I am wearing a Chelsea shirt, but to produce a performance like this – and I'm not saying they did not – I thought we deserved it a bit more maybe given how we arrived.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Unfortunately, I have nothing to prove it in my hands."

The FA Cup final was Chelsea's 61st game in all competitions for the season, with the Blues having two matches left to play until the end of the campaign.

