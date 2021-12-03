'It's Good That They Are Back' - Thomas Tuchel Pleased With the Return of Reece James & Jorginho

Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Thomas Tuchel: Reece James & Jorginho Returns for West Ham 'Massive' for Chelsea

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on the importance of Reece James and Jorginho's returns to the side ahead of their clash against West Ham United on Saturday. 

The duo were not featured in the Blues' starting XI during their 2-1 win over Watford on Wednesday due to fitness concerns. 

However, they are set to return to first team action this weekend as the European Champions enter a busy festive period. 

Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's match, Tuchel commented on the boost his squad will gain with the return of James and Jorginho in the side.

“It is massive because Reece is the specialist on the side and Jorgi is the guy left from Kova, N’G and him. From the three whose shoulders we put the central role over a very long period now. 

"I am absolutely happy that Ruben steps in and the way he does it but yeah, we are happy that Jorgi is back in training and we can’t wait for Kova and N’G to come back. It is a very important part of the season and our games. The midfield role is where we miss the experience and the leadership qualities of the guys who are out. 

"It is good that they are back. Listen, we will never complain because we are here to find solutions. If we miss players, other players will play. They have contracts here because they deserve. 

"This is what we do. We will have a strong team on the pitch tomorrow. We had a strong team on the pitch against Watford. We are used to having some changes in between. This is where we go.”

Chelsea are currently top of the Premier League table after 14 games thanks to victory against Watford.

They will travel to the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon with the Irons currently sitting in fourth, nine points behind the leading Blues.

