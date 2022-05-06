Thomas Tuchel has spoken on the importance of Thiago Silva extending his contract at Chelsea before they were affected by sanctions.

Roman Abramovich, who is the current owner of the Blues, was sanctioned by the UK Government just a week after he put the west London side up for sale.

As a result Chelsea have been unable to sign any contracts, but Silva was able to agree a deal and sign a year extension back at the start of the year.

When he spoke ahead of their Premier League fixture against Wolves, Tuchel revealed his thoughts on the Brazilian centre-back committing his future to the club before the sanctions were introduced.

“Every decision you do you are convinced is a good decision no matter when you do it. Nobody could see this kind of situation coming, when you are sanctioned and cannot act on the transfer market and cannot act with our players so of course we are happy.

"We wanted to do it. We did it in the moment where it was not done because a sanction was coming. It was done because we were convinced this is the most important. We had a reason, the player wants to stay, he sees his role, we see his influence.

"It will be a huge challenge for Thiago also. We are aware he is not in the beginning of his career. It will be a huge challenge to keep the level up. If it stays like this, it is a good decision. Has nothing to do with the sanctions.”

A takeover of Chelsea is now speculated to be imminent, with Todd Boehly and his consortium close to taking the reins at Stamford Bridge.

Once it has been completed, the Blues will be able to operate in the transfer market once again ahead of next season.

