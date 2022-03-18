Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Tough Test Against Middlesbrough in FA Cup Quarter-Final

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on the tough test his side awaits as they travel to Middlesbrough for their FA Cup quarter-final tie. 

The Blues are in the last eight of the competition for the third consecutive season, having beaten Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town on their way to the current stage. 

It will be the first time the World and European Champions have faced Boro since 2017, when the latter were last in the Premier League.

imago1010300931h (1)

Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of the tie and commented on the test that awaits him and his side on Saturday evening.

"We expect an emotional stadium, crowd. I love the FA Cup. We expect a tough away match against a strong team."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The German boss also spoke, via football.london, on the Champions League draw that was made on Friday morning for the quarter-finals, with Chelsea facing Real Madrid.

"Tough one. The challenge can not be much higher than playing the second leg in the Bernabeu with spectators. It's a big challenge but there is bit excitement around this match and fixture. 

imago1010649619h

"We know what's coming. It will be an exciting match and a tough challenge.It's nice to play a European team and maybe not at this kind of stage a team you've played so many times in domestic competitions."

Goals from Saul Niguez, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku helped guide Chelsea to the FA Cup quarter-finals, the same day that current owner Roman Abramovich revealed he was selling the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1004286174h (1)
News

Prospective Chelsea Buyer Todd Boehly Confident in Bid But Urged to Remain Cautious Amid Other Interest

By Rob Calcutt17 minutes ago
imago1010300931h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News for FA Cup Trip to Middlesbrough

By Nick Emms22 minutes ago
imago1008549616h
News

Champions League Semi-Final Draw: Chelsea Will Face Manchester City or Atletico Madrid if They Progress Past Real Madrid

By Nick Emms49 minutes ago
imago1008549616h
News

Chelsea to Face Real Madrid in Champions League Quarter-Final

By Nick Emms56 minutes ago
imago1010592639h
News

Jonh Terry & Claire Rafferty Consortium 'True Blue' Attempts to Secure 10 Percent Stake in Chelsea for £250M

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010479508h (1)
News

Chelsea Takeover Live: Interested Buyers Ready Final Bids Ahead of 9pm Deadline

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1010579163h
News

Potential New Owners Aethel Partners to Keep Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea if Bid is Successful

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1010482573h (1)
News

Saudi Media Group Have 'No Direct Links to Saudi Government' Following Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms14 hours ago