Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on the tough test his side awaits as they travel to Middlesbrough for their FA Cup quarter-final tie.

The Blues are in the last eight of the competition for the third consecutive season, having beaten Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town on their way to the current stage.

It will be the first time the World and European Champions have faced Boro since 2017, when the latter were last in the Premier League.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of the tie and commented on the test that awaits him and his side on Saturday evening.

"We expect an emotional stadium, crowd. I love the FA Cup. We expect a tough away match against a strong team."

The German boss also spoke, via football.london, on the Champions League draw that was made on Friday morning for the quarter-finals, with Chelsea facing Real Madrid.

"Tough one. The challenge can not be much higher than playing the second leg in the Bernabeu with spectators. It's a big challenge but there is bit excitement around this match and fixture.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"We know what's coming. It will be an exciting match and a tough challenge.It's nice to play a European team and maybe not at this kind of stage a team you've played so many times in domestic competitions."

Goals from Saul Niguez, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku helped guide Chelsea to the FA Cup quarter-finals, the same day that current owner Roman Abramovich revealed he was selling the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube