Thomas Tuchel Speaks Out on Joe Edwards' Chelsea Departure as He Joins Frank Lampard at Everton

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken out about the departure of assistant coach Joe Edwards after he left his club of 27 years to join Frank Lampard at Everton.

Edwards' arrival at the Merseyside club prompted former Blues left-back Ashley Cole to follow in his footsteps just two days later, reuniting with former club and country teammate Lampard.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel expressed his praise for the backroom coach, impressing what he will likely bring to Lampard's team.

"Unfortunately he left us, it was a huge chance, a big opportunity for him. We are sad that he left but at the same time, for his kind of quality & personality, we couldn't offer what he was offered at Everton.

"In terms of responsibility, being on the sideline, doing in-game coaching, in-game decisions about substitution, change of formation. He was not in the role. He has all the quality and personality for it.

"It was a tough decision for Joe, not an ideal timing. Timing is rarely ideal in football and in open spaces in coaches.

"That's why we said yes to this opportunity even if it was hard and sad for us."

Petr Cech also took the chance to bid farewell to the former assistant Blues coach in a heartfelt column on the official Chelsea website.

"On behalf of everyone here, I want to say thank you to Joe for all he’s done for Chelsea and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for him.

"Obviously we will miss Joe, but we wish him all the best in this new chapter of his career and hope it all works out well for him."

