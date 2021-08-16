Thomas Tuchel Speaks to Weymouth Squad Following Chelsea's 13-0 Friendly Victory

Thomas Tuchel spoke to the Weymouth squad after Chelsea's 13-0 friendly against the Terras.

Michy Batshuayi, Ross Barkley, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Thiago Silva and Reece James were all on the scoresheet as the Blues built up fitness.

Following the match, Chelsea boss Tuchel took time to speak to the visiting squad.

The match was scheduled for Chelsea's returning international players to find fitness ahead of the 2021/22 season.

After the game, Tuchel took time to talk to the Weymouth players who appeared starstuck by the Blues boss.

Tuchel showed his class as he was pictured having a word with the visitors following the match.

Photo by Weymouth FC

Many players were not risked as Chelsea came out 3-0 victors against Crystal Palace on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season following their return from Euro 2020 and the Copa America.

This gave the returning internationals a chance to build up fitness against Weymouth in a behind closed doors friendly at Cobham.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Silva, James, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri, Davide Zappacosta, Hudson-Odoi, Ethan Ampadu and Barkley were all pictured during the match.

The Terras live tweeted the game but did not reveal the goalscorers or starting lineup for Chelsea as the club later put out details of who featured.

Photo by Weymouth FC

James and Emerson came on as a substitute against Palace but were the only players pictured to feature on the opening day.

Silva returned to Cobham late after finishing as a Copa America runner up, losing out to Argentina with his Brazil team in the final.

The purpose of the friendly was to build fitness for the first team playres who did not feature regularly in pre-season as Tuchel looks to have his full squad available for Chelsea's second match of the Premier League season, away at Arsenal.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube