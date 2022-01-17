Thomas Tuchel States Liverpool Could Not Win Title Without Virgil Van Dijk Amid Chelsea Absences

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has compared his side with Liverpool of last season, looking at how both sides suffered from injuries.

This comes after Chelsea are without long-term absencees Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Speaking to the press, via Independent Football, Tuchel discussed how Liverpool could not win the league without key players like Virgil Van Dijk last season.

IMAGO / Xinhua

When asked about January transfer signings, Tuchel explained how he just wishes to have his full squad back.

"Of course we will try to improve but if you mean do we need other players, I think we just need our whole squad," he said.

“Were Liverpool able to compete last year for the title? No. The only real difference was that they were lacking Virgil Van Dijk."

The head coach continued to explain how his players may have lost motivation due to lack of competition in the squad due to Covid-19 and injury absences.

IMAGO / Xinhua

“But it’s different if, as a player, you have to fight every single day for your place, and this is not the case in our team for too long. If you have a negative test and you are fit you have huge chances of being in the line-up.” Tuchel concluded.

Just days previous, Tuchel revealed his belief that league leaders Manchester City have been luckier than Chelsea in terms of their injury situation this season.

He said: "So far in the season as far as I’m concerned, they dealt better with injuries and Covid situation. Maybe is lucky, maybe they do it better. They have less injuries to key players, less days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like we did."

