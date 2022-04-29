Thomas Tuchel States the Difference Between Chelsea, Man City & Liverpool is Injuries

Thomas Tuchel has stated that the difference between Manchester City, Liverpool and his Chelsea side is the fact that only one of the three has been affected by injuries this season.

The Blues sit 13 points behind Liverpool in second and 14 behind leaders Man City as they were expected to challenge for the Premier League this season.

Speaking after dropping points in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United, via football.london, Tuchel has stated that the big difference between his side and the Premier League top two is injuries.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "Today other key players are missing in Mateo Kovacic, who was so decisive at the beginning of the season, same with N'Golo Kante, same with Ben Chilwell. This was the story of the season.

"The big difference is Man City and Liverpool, in these moments, a full squad available and we struggled with Covid periods and long-term injuries. This is more decisive than the other thing. We had weeks where we were composed and strong and efficient in front of goal."

He then continued to say: "When I see today Reece James play and we missed him for 12 weeks, I am very impressed we are still in the top three, were so close to reaching another semi-final in the Champions League, and reached finals in both cups because you see the amount of quality that was missing."

Chelsea will be hopeful of having a better season next campaign when Ben Chilwell returns from his long term injury.

