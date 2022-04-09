Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Still Believes in Chelsea Record Signing Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that he still believes in Romelu Lukaku and has backed the Belgian to get back to his best for the Blues.

The forward has been out of the team for several weeks, with Kai Havertz hitting form in the number nine role.

Speaking to the press, via Chelsea's website, Tuchel has discussed the role that Lukaku can play this season and backs the striker to come back stronger.

When asked about the 29-year-old club record signing, Tuchel said: "We wanted Romelu and we bought him because we believed in him, and still do.

"Has it worked out in a way everybody wanted so far? No, of course not. It is not on Romelu after two defeats, he didn’t even start these two last matches. 

"We play the cup competitions until the end, we play (FA Cup) semi-final, we play the Carabao Cup final, and the Club World Cup final and we are in the race for top three in the hardest league. We have had one tough result against Real Madrid but we cannot put this on one player."

Tuchel continued to reveal that he is still working with the player to turn around his form and get him back to his goalscoring ways, shown at his previous clubs.

"We are still working to make it better," he continued. "We had a reason to spend this amount of money and he had reasons to come here and complete his Chelsea chapter. This is ongoing.

"Anything can change in the blink of an eye in football and there was already a chance to have a huge uplift here. As a striker, the story can be written quickly and differently."

The Blues will be hoping that Lukaku can find his feet before the end of the season as they look to overturn a two-goal defecit against Real Madrid and prepare for the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

