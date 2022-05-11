Thomas Tuchel is still showing trust and faith in his Chelsea players despite their recent poor run of form.

The Blues have struggled in their games over the past few weeks, including just one home win in five matches in all competitions.

Tuchel's side were 2-0 up against Wolves on Saturday afternoon, but ended up drawing the game after a last minute equaliser from Conor Coady.

In his pre-match press conference for their trip to Leeds United, the German manager revealed that he is still showing trust and faith in his players as they look to finish in the Premier League top four.

“We look a bit drained, tired mentally. We look at the sideline, this is understandable given the circumstances around the club in which we play in. This is draining, this is challenging. We had some knockout games in which we play after the national break, with huge emotional input, huge emotions to deal with.

"From losing to Real Madrid, winning at Real Madrid, losing the Champions League then suddenly being at Wembley and then suddenly in the race in two weeks with four matches against different teams in the Premier League.

"It is quite challenging. After all we have a lot of matches in our legs, in our bones. We feel it. It’s another reason. I think everybody knows it, we can even feel it and still with being tired, distracted, maybe concerned, we need to reach a certain level which is possible.

"We can do better than we did in the last two matches. The positive thing is that I feel the will, the motivation. The motivation was very high to turn things around against Wolverhampton.

"You see the physical input, it was maybe too high in some situations where we even attacked with defenders, very high in the pitch and opened space in counter attacks.

"It was not a lack of motivation, it was the opposite. There was good signs. We trust the team, we trust our players and trust what brought us here. Now is the moment for me to stay calm, take it step by step and finish the season on a positive note.”

Chelsea will be looking to make it two wins from two against Leeds this season, with the Blues winning 3-2 against them back in December.

