Thomas Tuchel 'Strongly Recommends' Andreas Christensen Stays at Chelsea Amid Barcelona Talks

Thomas Tuchel has come out to 'strongly reccomend' Andreas Christensen stays at Chelsea rather than joins Barcelona in the summer.

The defender is out of contract and has been allowed to negotiate with overseas clubs since January as he looks likely to depart.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel has urged Christensen to remain at the club.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking on the potential departure of the Dane, Tuchel said: "Now if he leaves, he leaves for free. No club in the world likes that. But if you say he owes us, that would make it personal and for me, it can not affect us personally. This is a contractual situation and he has the right to do so."

The German head coach continues to reveal why he believes that Christensen should be doing all he can to stay at Chelsea rather than looking for a move elsewhere.

"I think in this particular case, there is no need to go because he is right at the edge of taking the next one, two, three, steps at Chelsea. I don’t think he is done here," Tuchel continued.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"That is why I strongly recommended to him not to go before it is done. And it is clearly not done as he has now a situation with the formation, the partners at his side, his status, and his age. This is the moment.

"I can not understand if he leaves at exactly this moment. But like I said, it is not my decision and I would not be personally affected by it. He stays my player and that is it. We are talking about sports and sometimes you need to swallow a defeat."

It was previously reported that he would become a Barcelona player this week as his agents travelled to Spain between Tuesday and Thursday to complete the paperwork ahead of his move.

It remains to be seen as to where Christensen ends up next season but everything points to a move to Spain.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube