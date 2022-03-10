Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel 'Strongly Recommends' Andreas Christensen Stays at Chelsea Amid Barcelona Talks

Thomas Tuchel has come out to 'strongly reccomend' Andreas Christensen stays at Chelsea rather than joins Barcelona in the summer.

The defender is out of contract and has been allowed to negotiate with overseas clubs since January as he looks likely to depart.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel has urged Christensen to remain at the club.

imago1008453095h

Speaking on the potential departure of the Dane, Tuchel said: "Now if he leaves, he leaves for free. No club in the world likes that. But if you say he owes us, that would make it personal and for me, it can not affect us personally. This is a contractual situation and he has the right to do so."

The German head coach continues to reveal why he believes that Christensen should be doing all he can to stay at Chelsea rather than looking for a move elsewhere.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think in this particular case, there is no need to go because he is right at the edge of taking the next one, two, three, steps at Chelsea. I don’t think he is done here," Tuchel continued.

imago1008894018h

"That is why I strongly recommended to him not to go before it is done. And it is clearly not done as he has now a situation with the formation, the partners at his side, his status, and his age. This is the moment.

"I can not understand if he leaves at exactly this moment. But like I said, it is not my decision and I would not be personally affected by it. He stays my player and that is it. We are talking about sports and sometimes you need to swallow a defeat."

It was previously reported that he would become a Barcelona player this week as his agents travelled to Spain between Tuesday and Thursday to complete the paperwork ahead of his move.

It remains to be seen as to where Christensen ends up next season but everything points to a move to Spain.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010209509h
News

Report: Swiss-American Consortium Backed By Todd Boehly & Hansjorg Wyss Want to 'Push Ahead' to Buy Chelsea Despite Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Nick Emms29 minutes ago
imago1010318694h
News

Revealed: Details of Chelsea's Special License After Roman Abramovich Sanctioned

By Nick Emms46 minutes ago
imago1010338757h (1)
News

Report: Chelsea Can Still Be Sold & Bidders Remain Interested Despite Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

By Nick Emms54 minutes ago
imago1010302521h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Brutal Message to Chelsea's Out of Contract Players Amid Andreas Christensen's Barcelona Links

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0048174197h
News

Report: Chelsea Banned From Offering New Contracts, Buying & Selling Players Following Roman Abramovich's Sanction

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0152179248h
News

Report: Chelsea Banned From Selling Tickets as Only Season Ticket Holders Can Attend Future Matches Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010295040h
News

UK Government Sanction Roman Abramovich & Bar Sale of Chelsea Football Club

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010379031h
News

Thomas Tuchel Believes There Are a Number of Players With Enough Quality to Start for Chelsea

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago