Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel 'Super Concerned' With Chelsea Players' Welfare After Latest Romelu Lukaku Decision

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is 'super concerned' over risking his Chelsea players' health.

Chelsea have been dealt an unfortunate hand in recent weeks with their injury and Covid-19 problems. Countless players have either entered the medical room or self-isolation due to testing positive for the virus. 

It has seen numbers, for those who are available for selection, drop leaving Tuchel with difficult decisions, which include playing players out of position or risking and rushing individuals back into the team to fill the void of absentees. 

imago1008857929h

Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante picked up injuries during the 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day to add to the list of problems, while Romelu Lukaku returned to play 45 minutes.

Read More

But it was a decision Tuchel made reluctantly. He didn't want to rush the 28-year-old back after only just leaving isolation, but he was left with no choice.

imago1008858954h

The Chelsea boss has slammed the Premier League for their decision not to allow five substitutions after expressing his concerns at the health and safety of players.

"It is not fair today," said Tuchel post-match on Lukaku's involvement. "He had a very good performance today and he was very helpful. It's not fair. He is not ready for that, even if he wants it. We have all been 10 days with the flu in bed."

"I did not play two days later a match at Villa Park. We do not know what happens for that, nobody knows. Okay, he was a game changer today. We are super happy, super impressed with the guys. I am super concerned." 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008859304h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Super Concerned' With Chelsea Players' Welfare After Latest Romelu Lukaku Decision

48 seconds ago
imago1008114827h (3)
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona 'Almost Closed Negotiations' to Sign Chelsea's Andreas Christensen

15 minutes ago
imago1008857929h
News

Thomas Tuchel Blasts Unfair Premier League Decision After Chelsea Beat Aston Villa

30 minutes ago
pjimage (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Romelu Lukaku's Importance to Chelsea After Aston Villa Goal

1 hour ago
pjimage (2)
News

'Every Game Is a Final' - Romelu Lukaku Sends Nine-Word Message to Chelsea Squad

1 hour ago
imago1008857929h
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Win Against Aston Villa

2 hours ago
imago1008857997h
News

Jorginho Makes Premier League History After Penalty Brace Against Aston Villa

2 hours ago
imago1008858217h
News

Thiago Silva & N'Golo Kante Hand Chelsea Double Injury Blow During Aston Villa Win

2 hours ago