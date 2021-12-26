Thomas Tuchel 'Super Concerned' With Chelsea Players' Welfare After Latest Romelu Lukaku Decision

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is 'super concerned' over risking his Chelsea players' health.

Chelsea have been dealt an unfortunate hand in recent weeks with their injury and Covid-19 problems. Countless players have either entered the medical room or self-isolation due to testing positive for the virus.

It has seen numbers, for those who are available for selection, drop leaving Tuchel with difficult decisions, which include playing players out of position or risking and rushing individuals back into the team to fill the void of absentees.

Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante picked up injuries during the 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day to add to the list of problems, while Romelu Lukaku returned to play 45 minutes.

But it was a decision Tuchel made reluctantly. He didn't want to rush the 28-year-old back after only just leaving isolation, but he was left with no choice.

The Chelsea boss has slammed the Premier League for their decision not to allow five substitutions after expressing his concerns at the health and safety of players.

"It is not fair today," said Tuchel post-match on Lukaku's involvement. "He had a very good performance today and he was very helpful. It's not fair. He is not ready for that, even if he wants it. We have all been 10 days with the flu in bed."

"I did not play two days later a match at Villa Park. We do not know what happens for that, nobody knows. Okay, he was a game changer today. We are super happy, super impressed with the guys. I am super concerned."



