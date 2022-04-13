Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is 'super disappointed' that referee Szymon Marciniak didn't check Marcos Alonso's goal that was disallowed for handball.

The Blues man thought he had scored his side's third of the evening with a fine strike but VAR ruled it out as he was adjudged to have handled the ball.

Madrid soon secured their spot in the Champions League semi-finals in extra time with a 5-4 aggregate win, despite Chelsea being 3-2 winners on the night.

When speaking to the media after the match, via football.london, Tuchel revealed he was disappointed that the referee did not check the goal himself.

"Not only today...it is like this. Maybe I get myself into a problem. But if you play Real Madrid, you cannot expect that everyone has the courage (to make decisions). I also felt the little decisions in the first leg and the second leg today.

"I did not see the goal, but I told him that I was super disappointed that he does not come out and check it on his own.

"In a match like this where you have a certain line to whistle, you should stay the boss and not give decisions like this to somebody in a chair who is isolated from the atmosphere and from the way how a referee – he has a certain style and certain things that he allows and does not allow, and he follows a certain line – so I think he should stay in charge and check it on his own then he could also explain it better.

"It is just my opinion. I thought we deserved more minutes in the end because it felt like we had no minutes to play in the second half of the extra time.

"Maybe it is too much to ask for in matches like this against this opponent. We had it in our hands, and we were not lucky enough. It is like this."

Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner all scored for the Blues, but Rodrygo and Karim Benzema both netted to send Madrid to the final four of the competition.

