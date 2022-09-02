Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel 'Super Happy' Chelsea Persisted With Wesley Fofana

The Blues secured their second centre back of the summer transfer window and head coach Tuchel couldn't be happier.

Chelsea have spent the summer replacing players they have had to let go and have managed to fill the gaps left by Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen a day before the deadline, by bringing in Leicester City's Wesley Fofana. 

The French centre back joins Kalidou Koulibaly, whose move was made much sooner, and Thomas Tuchel is glad the wouldn't back down, despite facing multiple rejected bids. 

"We identified his profile very early to replace Toni [Rudiger] and Andreas [Christensen]. We are happy we stayed patient," he said in his pre-match press conference on Friday. 

Wesley Fofana

Fofana tussling with Gabriel Martinelli. 

"Super happy that Todd [Boehly] and Behdad [Eghbali] were relentless and never gave up to fulfil this transfer. He's fast and strong in set pieces."

The transfer had been complicated from the set-off, with Leicester extremely reluctant to sell their young star and refusing to let up on their asking price. 

Fofana, a boyhood Chelsea fan, continued to push the move and the Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers was eventually forced into leaving him out of their matchday squads. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But despite the drama, Tuchel believes the defender handled the circumstances very well.

Wesley Fofana and Brendan Rodgers

Fofana and Brendan Rodgers. 

"Wesley, for me, was very reliable and never disrespectful towards Leicester and how he acted when we were talking," Tuchel said, "He respected the situation. He saw a chance for himself, to make a point to Leicester to come to us."

Fofana joins Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marc Cucurella and Denis Zakaria as Chelsea's senior recruits and the German coach is beyond delighted. 

"I think we did excellent, excellent signings. It does not help to talk about the price. This is how the market was for us. Maybe we were not in perfect position for right timing and price. This was nobody's fault. The players we got fit perfectly."

Read More Chelsea Stories

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
News

'Very, Very Happy That We Could Make It Happen' - Thomas Tuchel Discusses Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arrival

By Owen Cummings
Raheem Sterling and Hakim Ziyech
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Raheem Sterling To Save Chelsea vs West Ham

By Melissa Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

'I Have Some Unfinished Business' - Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang On Joining Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White
Harvey Vale Mason Mount
Transfer News

Harvey Vale Signs New Contract And Leaves On Loan To Hull City

By Connor Dossi-White
Alonso
Transfer News

OFFICIAL: Marcos Alonso Departs Chelsea

By Stephen Smith
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

OFFICIAL: Chelsea Sign Denis Zakaria From Juventus

By Charlie Webb
Michy Batshuayi
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Batshuayi Deal Collapsed

By Stephen Smith
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

OFFICIAL: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Joins Chelsea

By Charlie Webb