Thomas Tuchel 'Super Happy' Chelsea Persisted With Wesley Fofana

Chelsea have spent the summer replacing players they have had to let go and have managed to fill the gaps left by Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen a day before the deadline, by bringing in Leicester City's Wesley Fofana.

The French centre back joins Kalidou Koulibaly, whose move was made much sooner, and Thomas Tuchel is glad the wouldn't back down, despite facing multiple rejected bids.

"We identified his profile very early to replace Toni [Rudiger] and Andreas [Christensen]. We are happy we stayed patient," he said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Fofana tussling with Gabriel Martinelli. IMAGO / Action Plus

"Super happy that Todd [Boehly] and Behdad [Eghbali] were relentless and never gave up to fulfil this transfer. He's fast and strong in set pieces."

The transfer had been complicated from the set-off, with Leicester extremely reluctant to sell their young star and refusing to let up on their asking price.

Fofana, a boyhood Chelsea fan, continued to push the move and the Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers was eventually forced into leaving him out of their matchday squads.

But despite the drama, Tuchel believes the defender handled the circumstances very well.

Fofana and Brendan Rodgers. IMAGO / Action Plus

"Wesley, for me, was very reliable and never disrespectful towards Leicester and how he acted when we were talking," Tuchel said, "He respected the situation. He saw a chance for himself, to make a point to Leicester to come to us."

Fofana joins Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marc Cucurella and Denis Zakaria as Chelsea's senior recruits and the German coach is beyond delighted.

"I think we did excellent, excellent signings. It does not help to talk about the price. This is how the market was for us. Maybe we were not in perfect position for right timing and price. This was nobody's fault. The players we got fit perfectly."

Read More Chelsea Stories