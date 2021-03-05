Thomas Tuchel 'super happy' with 10-game unbeaten start at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is delighted with his Chelsea side since taking over at the club after his team secured a 1-0 win over Liverpool to extend their unbeaten start to ten games under the German.

Mason Mount's first-half strike at Anfield sealed all three points for the Blues on the road to move them back into the Premier League top four.

It extends their unbeaten start under Tuchel to 10 games - winning seven and drawing three - highlighting the superb job Tuchel has done since his appointment at the end of January.

They have overcome tests against Spurs, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, and now against Liverpool, who are the reigning league champions.

And Tuchel was asked if the win against Jurgen Klopp's side was his biggest yet. He responded: "I'm super happy. If I'm honest I still have regrets about the draw against Southampton because I am not happy we dropped two points and the way we dropped them. But in general, I'm absolutely happy.

"From the first day, I've felt part of the club and involved in the team. It's been a pleasure to coach the team from the first minute because I can feel the energy and attitude to all the things that are needed in a football game.

"They ready to play as a team, to attack as a team, they are prepared to fight and sacrifice for each other. I have a brave squad and they show up every four games in difficult games. I'm not the type to thing 'biggest win' or 'toughest match'.

"I have never judged games in my coaching career because I am happy for every win that we get because I know how hard it is in any league to keep on winning and keep on keeping clean sheets.

"So I am very happy because I know what it takes and what the team has put into this moment. We're on a high, high level and for that I'm very happy."

