'I'm Very Disappointed' - Thomas Tuchel Takes Blame for Chelsea's Draw vs Everton

December 17, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Takes Blame for Chelsea's Draw vs Everton

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his side's disappointment after their draw against Everton on Thursday night. 

The Blues drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge against the Toffees, with Mason Mount's opener being cancelled out by Jarrad Branthwaite. 

A point at home means Chelsea remain third in the Premier League table, but they are now four points behind the current leaders Manchester City. 

Speaking to the media after the game, Tuchel reflected on the result and how they failed to take the lead early on in the game.

"We could've been in the lead at half time. Easy. We were not and we have to be careful now - and my myself - that we point the finger and say it happens again.

"We have a huge chance to talk about a 3-0 and talk about how well we did without many players. If we look back, it seems to have too often.

"We need to consider that sometimes when looking back we do mistakes and analysing patterns are maybe not there. We will not look away. The dressing room is very disappointed and I'm very disappointed."

Chelsea dominated the chances and possession in the first half of the game but were unable to break the deadlock until the 70th minute.

Mount was able to fire past Jordan Pickford from Reece James' pass but Branthwaite levelled the scoring from a free-kick shortly after.

The result means the Blues have only won two of their last six games in all competitions as they enter a busy festive period.

