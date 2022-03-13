Thomas Tuchel Takes Credit for Bold Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic Decisions
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has taken credit for the bold decisions made over the playing positions of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic against Newcastle United.
The Blues beat the Magpies 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, with Kai Havertz's goal sealing the win for his side in the 89th minute.
As the game edged closer towards a stalemate, Tuchel made the choice to play Ziyech and Pulisic at wing-back to add more attacking presence in their search for a winner.
Speaking to the media after the game, via football.london, Tuchel spoke on such decisions as he celebrates a crucial win for his side.
"The manager had to have some balls to make these decisions! As you are aware, we started with a 4-1-4-1. Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) was out, Reece James was out and Callum (Hudson-Odoi) played there (at wing-back) and was out.
Read More
"Pulisic came from some days off feeling sick so we struggled to find a right wing-back. Marcos struggled through his corona times and we were not sure if he could make it so we started in a 4-1-4-1.
"In the second half, it was a back five. Malang (Sarr) is good in defending but we took the risk on the left side to be more offensive. We defended against their strikers in more of a three against three. Jorginho was the man in front of the back three to control counter attacks and long balls.
"Hakim did it against Tottenham who had a back five and it was a bit of the same situation as against Tottenham in one of the four games we played recently. It is not their best position but it is a bit easier for a player like Christian to do it when they come into the match.
"We took the risk to increase the offensive threat with some runs. In the end, we have a run with Kai and Christian Pulisic to arrive in the box. In the end, I am happy because Malang was important for defending set-pieces and it was a bit of a gamble.
"The game was a draw and I thought, okay, we are risking the point now but if we lose we only lose a point. But we could win two more points so we took it. I am happy because the impact from the bench was very strong with Kova strong, Christian was strong and Romelu gave us more presence."
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube