Thomas Tuchel will take any blame which comes his, Chelsea or Kepa Arrizabalaga's way following their Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool on penalties.

Chelsea were beaten 11-10 on penalties at Wembley as the shootout went the distance, just like the game did. Kepa stepped up after Caoimhin Kelleher scored Liverpool's 11th to continue their 100 per cent record.

But it ended in heartbreak as the Spain international skied his penalty over the bar to hand Liverpool the Carabao Cup trophy, sending Chelsea home in defeat and adding further Wembley misery.

It has been a decision in the past that has paid off for Tuchel. Bringing Kepa on for Mendy was hailed as a genius move when they beat Villarreal on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup last August.

For Tuchel, Chelsea and Kepa, it wasn't meant to be this time around. The outcome drew criticisms and questions over the decision to bring Kepa on in the closing stages.

The Chelsea head coach stood firm and deflected any blame away from Kepa after the team discussed the planned decision prior to the final as they explored all eventualities.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking to the media after the game, Tuchel said if anyone wants to play the blame-game, they can point the finger at him.

As quoted by football.london, on the decision to take Mendy off for Kepa, Tuchel said: "You think we do this and not talk to the players. The players know and we did it before and it is a nice subject now for you to make headlines, but mistakes happen.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I do mistakes. Edou did a big mistake and could have almost been punished with a decisive goal. You make it a bit easy for yourself.

"I have the feeling, but if you want to blame someone, blame me. I took the decisions and I don’t take them to be the hero. We have reasons. I try to explain the reasons.

"It was not the first time and today it took eleven penalties to find a winner there are no regrets, if you want to blame somebody, blame me, it is no problem."

