October 4, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Takes Full Responsibility Over Chelsea Team Selections

Author:

Thomas Tuchel takes full responsibility for his Chelsea team selection which inevitably sees many players miss out on a weekly basis.

Chelsea have a large squad depth, packed with quality in all departments, and Tuchel has a task on his hands to ensure minutes are given out to all of his players whilst ensuring the team is strong enough to win every game. 

He has constantly made changes to his side each work, utilising all of his squad, and that was seen once again on Saturday against Southampton when he made five changes. 

sipa_35372855 (2)

Many have had to be patient for minutes. Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner and Saul Niguez have all had to bide their team this season, as has Callum Hudson-Odoi. 

Saul, who joined on loan in the summer, has been limited to just two appearances since arriving in west London. He was left on the bench again at the weekend, and Tuchel says it's on him and nobody else over his selection decisions.

"I have to take the selection and take the responsibility for the selection and eight players today did not like it," Tuchel told the media on Saturday after the 3-1 win. "It is also life at Chelsea and we have to keep on going and keep everyone positive.

"The guys have to work for their form because form is most important – form and confidence and a positive attitude."

sipa_35236800 (3)
