'A Lot of Positive Things' - Thomas Tuchel Optimistic After Draw Against Liverpool

January 3, 2022
Thomas Tuchel Takes Positives From Premier League Draw Against Liverpool

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said his side can take 'a lot of positive things' from their draw against Liverpool on Sunday evening. 

The Blues made a remarkable comeback against the Reds having been two goals down in the opening half an hour to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge. 

Their point at home sees them remain second in the Premier League table and ten points behind leaders Manchester City. 

imago1008930800h

Speaking to Sky Sports after the clash, Tuchel was optimistic as his side fought back to save their blushes in west London.

"A lot of positive things to take."

Sadio Mane gave the visitors the lead after just minutes after he was able to make the most of a defensive error from the Blues. Former Chelsea man Mohamed Salah then extended Liverpool's advantage to two goals as the game approached the half hour mark.

However with just three minutes left until the break, Mateo Kovacic scored one of the goals of the season when his volley flew into the top right corner of the goal. Christian Pulisic then equalised at the end of the half from N'Golo Kante's through ball.

imago1008934180h

The game began with controversy in the opening ten seconds as Mane elbowed Cesar Azpilicueta, receiving a yellow card rather than a red.

Tuchel was unhappy with the decision as he said: "I love the player. You look at the game in Liverpool, the same referee was quick to give us a red card. It kills the game. Would it have killed the game if a player gets a red after 20 seconds? Yes, but it's a red card.

"It's a red card. If you push the elbow into the face of somebody else, it's a red card. If you don't get it checked, we end up in the same discussions like the last game where we don't check handballs, penalties..."

imago1008930715h
