Thomas Tuchel Takes Responsibility for Arsenal Loss & Chelsea's Poor Run of Home Form

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made it clear he accepts responsibility for his side's recent poor run of form at home, as well as their 4-2 loss to Arsenal on Wednesday evening.

The Blues have now lost their last three consecutive games at Stamford Bridge against Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal, conceding 11 goals across the three matches.

As they prepare to host West Ham on Sunday afternoon, they will hope their poor run of form is at an end.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference, Tuchel was questioned on his side's loss, to which he responded:

“You don’t need to lose this match first of all," he told the press. "Not with this kind of performance or how the match is running.

"We have a bit of a bad mix of big individual mistakes and a bit of, a lack of quality in the one on one defensive attitude, behaviour - in and around the box.

"We get punished for this heavily. I am not so sure if I have an explanation why.

"The expected goals we concede since the national break is higher than normal, this is my responsibility in my opinion - it’s about tactics, high pressing, deep pressing, how chances are created to keep expected goals as low as possible.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"This is a bit higher, not dramatically. We conceded 12 goals since the international break, double the amount of expected goals so I think most of the times in football it is a mix of bad luck, a mix of circumstances and the opponent making the very most of what we offer them.

"It is also a mix of individual mistakes and we lack the real determination and attitude in one on one in the box at the moment to really keep the actual goals under the expected goals."

