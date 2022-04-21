Thomas Tuchel Takes Responsibility for Chelsea Team Selection Against Arsenal

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has taken full responsibility for the team selection to face Arsenal in the Blues' 4-2 loss at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Goals from Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta counted for nothing as a poor defensive display handed Arsenal a victory.

Speaking to the press after the match, via Sky Sports, Tuchel took responsibility for the team selection.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The German named a rotated side after facing Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday in the FA Cup semi-final and his team fell to defeat as a consequence, with fringe players failing to impress.

When discussing the team selection, Tuchel said: "I include myself, we were not on the highest level but individually how we concede the goals is dramatic mistakes, individual mistakes like the first, third, fourth goal. Completely individual mistakes from us. It's so hard to start with 3-0."

Malang Sarr, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen were all at fault, gifting Arsenal three goals in the clash.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel continued to discuss the individual mistakes as he continued: "It's a level of mistakes, the number of mistakes in consecutive games here at home, it's impossible at this kind of level. You don't see this. It's simply impossible, but we're doing this at the moment, and you cannot win football games like this,"

Chelsea face West Ham United on Sunday as they look to bounce back from three consecutive home losses at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, in front of a limited crowd due to Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube