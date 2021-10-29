'It's My Fault' - Thomas Tuchel Takes Blame for Mateo Kovacic's Hamstring Injury

Thomas Tuchel has taken the blame for Mateo Kovacic being ruled out for 'some weeks' with a hamstring injury.

The 27-year-old was confirmed to be sidelined for the coming weeks due to an injury sustained in Thursday's training session at Cobham ahead of their Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

Kovacic has been an instrumental figure for the Blues this term, racking five assists and a goal in the league already this season.

As Tuchel rattled through the team news in his pre-match press conference on Friday for their trip to St. James' Park on Saturday, the Chelsea boss forgot to mention about the Croatian's condition.

Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku were all ruled out, while Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante were all deemed fit and available for selection.

As the press conference came to a close, Tuchel was asked about the midfielder. In response, Tuchel delivered an injury blow but took full responsibility for the hamstring setback.

"Now that you have reminded me, I am sorry I forgot to say it but we had very sad news yesterday. He injured himself in the last minutes of training and suffers from a hamstring injury and will be out for some weeks actually. He will be out for the next week for sure, then comes national break. It is a minimum of these weeks. Hopefully after then he will be back. He injured himself by doing too much in training, so it’s my fault.”

He was full of praise for Kovacic, adding: “You can call Mateo at three o’clock at night and call him for tactical training, for defensive training or set piece training or just call him! He will be there with a smile and do exactly what he’s needed to do. He is such a fantastic guy. Such a fantastic team player.

"I was a huge fan of him when he played for Real Madrid. I told him straight away I remember El Classico’s I watched with him. I could feel there is such a big potential when I met him and this friendly, humble guy with such a big heart for football and such a passion for training. It is a pure joy to be his coach. We encourage him to trust his potential, to simplify his game a little bit and not look in every scenario for a third and fourth solution because sometimes he already has his first and second solution that are pretty good. He always thinks about the others. He would always pass the ball on the goal line if there was somebody to score and not him.

"Very, very happy to have him. I’m very happy with the stat because he did a huge step in this season in proving statistics. He is involved in decisive passes. He still can improve in that, in timing and composure in the last path to be more decisive. We try to make him confident and make his game a little more easy. At the same time it is a pleasure to have guys who is so courageous and brave in matches. He will never hide.

"It is a pleasure to have him as a coach but also as a teammate. I would have loved to play with guys like this, who help you in every situation, who fight for you and run for you, who help you in positive ways always on the pitch. He’s a real fighter and a top player.”

