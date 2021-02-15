Thomas Tuchel: Tammy Abraham has the spirit to make it at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been impressed by Tammy Abraham's resolve in the past following his eye-catching displays this season.

The 23-year-old is Chelsea's leading goal-scorer this season, having bagged 12 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions despite competing with the likes of Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner up top.

The Cobham graduate underwent loan spells at Swansea and Aston Villa before returning to his boyhood club in the summer of 2019, and has been one of Chelsea's key attackers since.

"I like that he [Abraham] made his way out on loan and overcame obstacles in his career. He always scored for his teams; he was always there," said Tuchel, as relayed by Football London.

"He [Abraham] has the spirit to make it at Chelsea. This is one of the toughest challenges you can face but he is ready for that.

"He [Abraham] deserved to play at Barnsley. He had a difficult game against Burnley at home – he suffered from the tactical shift at half-time – and did not play against Tottenham and Sheffield United.

"That’s why he [Abraham] deserved to play [against Barnsley] because he is a very positive guy, very clear, very ambitious."

Tuchel added: "He [Abraham] played well at Barnsley because he did not only score the decisive goal but was also very important in defensive set-pieces, he cleared many situations for us with his head.

"He [Abraham] was absolutely ready to suffer. For that, he has all my credit. It’s a good new start for him to step up and show that he is important for us."

Tuchel went on to admit that he isn't aware if any contract discussions are taking place between the club and Abraham, with just over two years left on the England international's current deal at Stamford Bridge.

